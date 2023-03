videoDetails

New CCTV video of Amritpal Singh surfaced, spotted near Kurukshetra Bus Stand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

A new CCTV video of Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal Singh has surfaced. In this video, Amritpal is seen going towards the bus stand of Kurukshetra.