Amritpal on run, May leave the country - Agencies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

New CCTV video of Amritpal Singh has surfaced. In which he is seen walking with his face hidden. Papalpreet Singh is also seen in this video. Agencies claim that Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh have left for UP. He is in the process of leaving the country through UP.