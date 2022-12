videoDetails

News @ 11: Rahul Gandhi Covers the distance of three thousand kilometers in the last 107 days

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Delhi on Saturday. Starting from Kanyakumari, Rahul has covered a distance of three thousand kilometers in the last 107 days. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also joined Rahul's visit in Delhi.