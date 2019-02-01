हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
News 50: Day 2 of VHP's Dharma Sansad at Prayagraj's Kumbh
Day 2 of VHP's Dharma Sansad at Prayagraj's Kumbh. Watch this video to know more.
Feb 01, 2019, 07:50 AM IST
Latest Videos
PT1M7S
Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal arrives at Finance Ministry, 01 Feb 2019
PT5M29S
All eyes on Piyush Goyal's budget, income tax concessions, farm relief package expected, 01 Feb 2019
PT32S
Pak invites India to visit Indus Water Treaty on its side: Official, 01 Feb 2019
PT37S
Budget 2019 will be for the benefit of the public : MoS (Finance) Shiv Pratap Shukla, 01 Feb 2019
Next
Video
News 50: Interim Budget 2019 today, sops for farmers and salaried class
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Indian brother-sister marry each other for an Australian visa
viral
Trai's new rules for DTH, cable TV: Check out prices of various TV channels
Companies
Jind by-election: BJP's Krishan Middha defeats JJP rival Digvijay Singh Chautala by 12,...
Haryana
Ekta Kapoor becomes mother, welcomes baby boy via surrogacy
People
Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' refuses to slow down at B...
Movies
ED arrests Rajeev Saxena, Deepak Talwar after being deported from Dubai
India
Twitterati roast India after humiliating loss to New Zealand, call to bring back Virat Kohli...
cricket
Interim Budget 2019: Here is what various sectors are expecting from government
Economy
Defence Ministry clears Rs 40,000 crore project to build six submarines, acquire 5,000 Milan...
India
This pic of Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty is breaking the internet!
People