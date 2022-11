News@11: Richa Chadha insulted the army?

Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Richa Chadha has made a controversial tweet regarding the Indian Army. In fact, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi had said on Tuesday that the Indian Army is ready to carry out orders like withdrawing PoK. Quoting this statement, Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter, 'Galwan is saying hi'.