NIA files first charge sheet in Rajasthan PFI case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

NIA has filed the first charge sheet against two people in the Rajasthan PFI case. Both the youths are accused of recruiting Muslim youths in PFI. Both the accused wanted to make India an Islamic nation by 2047.