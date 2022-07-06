NewsVideos

NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case

NIA's inquiry is going on in Amravati case. Now the NIA is investigating the PFI link in the murder case of Umesh Kolhe. NIA is interrogating two people associated with PFI. NIA team is interrogating PFI President Sohail Nadvi.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
NIA's inquiry is going on in Amravati case. Now the NIA is investigating the PFI link in the murder case of Umesh Kolhe. NIA is interrogating two people associated with PFI. NIA team is interrogating PFI President Sohail Nadvi.

All Videos

Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment
R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
3:14
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
Strange laws around the world that will leave you puzzled
Strange laws around the world that will leave you puzzled
Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?
1H3:18
Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?

Trending Videos

Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment
3:14
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
Strange laws around the world that will leave you puzzled
1H3:18
Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?
nia on amravati murder case,amravati chemist murder case,amravati chemist murder,NIA murder in amravati,amravati chemist murder news,amravati murder news,chemist murder in amravati,Amravati murder,amravati chemist murder latest news,udaipur murder case,amravati news,amravati case NIA,udaipur and amravati murder case,amravati muder case,maharashtra amravati,Udaipur murder,amravati murder case update,amravati chemist murder hindi news,NIA,PFI,