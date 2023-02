videoDetails

NIA Investigation Reveals Terror Funding Connection in Mudra Port Drugs Case

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Terror funding connection of Mudra port drugs case has come to fore. In September 2021, huge amount of drugs was recovered from Gujarat's Mudra Port. In this case, NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet against 22 accused including Kabir Talwar.