NIA launches biggest ever counter-terrorism operation on PFI

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

At present, the biggest raid is going on against PFI in 12 states. NIA and ED have raided 50 locations of PFI and more than 100 people have been arrested. With this, Amit Shah is holding a high-level meeting amid the raids. According to sources, the central agencies had made great preparations for these raids.