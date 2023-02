videoDetails

NIA Raids Against Gangster and Terror Funding Across India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

NIA has conducted raid in India against gangsters and terror funding. So far raids have been done at 72 places across the country. Raid has been done at 30 places in Punjab and NIA is looking for 7 people from Azamgarh. In this report, know where NIA has conducted raids.