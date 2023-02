videoDetails

NIA raids seven PFI bases in Rajasthan, digital devices and air guns seiz

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

Breaking: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided the bases of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the terror funding case. The NIA has raided the houses of Front members at many places in Rajasthan and arrested many members.