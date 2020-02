Nirbhaya Case: Time to hang the culprits at 6 AM on March 03, lawyer claims many legal options still left

Delhi court has issued a fresh date for the execution of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts. All four convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be executed on March 3 at 6 AM. But, lawyer of the culprits claimed that convicts still have legal options.