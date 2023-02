videoDetails

Nishikant Dubey issues notice of breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised big questions on PM Modi during the discussion on motion of thanks in Parliament. Rahul surrounded Prime Minister Modi on Adani Case and made controversial remarks regarding their relationship. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has issued a notice of breach of privilege against Rahul in Lok Sabha. Nishikant calls Rahul's allegations an insult to PM and Parliament.