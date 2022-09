Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Yadav before leaving for Delhi

Nitish Kumar has met Lalu Yadav before leaving for Delhi. Nitish Kumar will also come to Delhi and meet Rahul Gandhi. It is believed that this visit of Nitish Kumar is about Mission 2024.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

