Nitish Kumar meets Tejashwi Yadav after submitting resignation as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar reached Tejashwi Yadav's house after submitting his resignation to the Governor. Here he has come to meet Tejashwi and Rabri Devi. It is being said that Nitish Kumar will form the JDU-RJD government again in the state along with RJD's support.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Nitish Kumar reached Tejashwi Yadav's house after submitting his resignation to the Governor. Here he has come to meet Tejashwi and Rabri Devi. It is being said that Nitish Kumar will form the JDU-RJD government again in the state along with RJD's support.