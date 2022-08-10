Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took oath as CM for 8th time, Tejashwi became Deputy CM of Bihar
Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar at Raj Bhavan. This is the second time after 21 months, when he took oath as CM. While RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.
