Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time. While Tejashwi Yadav has become the Deputy CM. After swearing in, Tejashwi Yadav said that he will work for the youth. Nitish Kumar said that everyone should unite in 2024.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time. While Tejashwi Yadav has become the Deputy CM. After swearing in, Tejashwi Yadav said that he will work for the youth. Nitish Kumar said that everyone should unite in 2024.