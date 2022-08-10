NewsVideos

Nitish Kumar's political strategy has been treacherous - Radha Mohan Singh

Now BJP has come out in the open against Nitish Kumar. While talking to Zee News, BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh reminded that Lalu ji had said that there is no such friend whom Nitish Kumar has not cheated. Watch the full interview.

Aug 10, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
