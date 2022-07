Nizamabad: Alleged attack training under the guise of karate

3 members of PFI arrested in Nizamabad. According to the information, people of a particular community were the target. Alleged attack training under the guise of karate.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

3 members of PFI arrested in Nizamabad. According to the information, people of a particular community were the target. Alleged attack training under the guise of karate.