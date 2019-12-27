हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

No one will be stripped of their citizenship, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 27 slammed the Congress party for instilling fears in the minds of the minority community members and reassured that no one would be stripped of their citizenship. The Home Minister, while addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla, accused the Congress party of spreading rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). #NRC #CAA #NPR #AmitShah #BJP #Congress #RahulGandhi #CitizenshipAmendmentAct

Dec 27, 2019, 17:42 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Anti-Citizenship Act Protests: Police detain demonstrators outside UP and Assam Bhawan in Delhi