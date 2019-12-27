No one will be stripped of their citizenship, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 27 slammed the Congress party for instilling fears in the minds of the minority community members and reassured that no one would be stripped of their citizenship. The Home Minister, while addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla, accused the Congress party of spreading rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).