No rollback of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, says Defence Ministry

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the recently launched Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Addt'l Secy, Department of Military Affairs said that this reform was "long-pending" during a media briefing. He further said that they want to bring "youthfulness" and experience with this reform.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

