No rollback of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, says Defence Ministry
Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the recently launched Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Addt'l Secy, Department of Military Affairs said that this reform was "long-pending" during a media briefing. He further said that they want to bring "youthfulness" and experience with this reform.
