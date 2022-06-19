NewsVideos

No rollback of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, says Defence Ministry

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the recently launched Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Addt'l Secy, Department of Military Affairs said that this reform was "long-pending" during a media briefing. He further said that they want to bring "youthfulness" and experience with this reform.

|Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 05:42 PM IST
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
11:19
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement
8:54
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Miscreants set police jeep on fire in UP's Chandauli
3:23
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Miscreants set police jeep on fire in UP's Chandauli
Badhir News: Armed forces make big announcement in joint press conference on 'Agnipath' scheme
4:26
Badhir News: Armed forces make big announcement in joint press conference on 'Agnipath' scheme
Armed forces hold joint press conference on 'Agnipath' scheme
56:21
Armed forces hold joint press conference on 'Agnipath' scheme

