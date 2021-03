No suspicious item or explosives has been found so far in search operation in Taj Mahal

An unknown person called 112 and informed that there is a bomb in the Taj Mahal. After news broke out both entry doors were closed in Taj, as a precaution, the entry of visitors has also been banned. After which, teams of BDS, Police and CIFS are still present on the spot, and the search operation is still going on. But even after examining the area, no explosives have been found and speculation is being made that the call may be fake. And police is now searching for the fake caller.