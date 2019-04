No water supply, no vote, say villagers of Gujarat’s Songadh

People of Mal village of Songadh Tehsil nearly 30km away from Ukai Dam is facing water scarcity. Villagers are dependent on water tanks and government hand pumps. A borewell was being drilled here today. This is the same village, where people have boycotted Vidhan Sabha election, due to lack of proper road connectivity towards their village and surprisingly, this is the same village where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally on Wednesday.