Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari's statement came after the demolition of Twin Towers

The Twin Towers have been demolished. The building was grounded in just 9 seconds. After the demolition of the twin towers, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that broadly speaking, there has been no damage to the adjoining housing societies.

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

