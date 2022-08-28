Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari's statement came after the demolition of Twin Towers
The Twin Towers have been demolished. The building was grounded in just 9 seconds. After the demolition of the twin towers, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that broadly speaking, there has been no damage to the adjoining housing societies.
