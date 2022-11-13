NewsVideos

Noida Authority Have Imposed A Fine Of Around 10 Thousand On Owners In Dog And Cat Bite Case

|Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
Owners will now be fined for dog and cat bites. Noida Authority have imposed new rules under which a fine of up to 10 thousand will be imposed.

