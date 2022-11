Noida has the worst air among the cities of Delhi-NCR | Watch

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

The Air quality in the Delhi has plunged further. On friday, the overall AQI in Delhi was in the 'Severe' category at 472. Meanwhile, the situation in Noida and Gurguram is also bad as the AQI has crossed the 500 mark in the cities.