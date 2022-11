Nomination Filing To Begun Today For The First Phase Of Gujarat Election 2022

Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

The process of filing nominations for the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections 2022 will start from today. Congress has released its first list of 43 candidates. Arjun Modhwadia has got ticket from Porbandar. As per reports, Voting will be held on 89 seats on 1st December and on 93 seats on 5th december.