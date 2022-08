Non Stop News: CBI raid at Sisodia's house

CBI raids are still going on at the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. AAP workers also protested against this action, but it is believed that Sisodia may also be arrested.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

