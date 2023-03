videoDetails

North East Election 2023: Kiren Rijiju comments on BJP's spectacular performance in trends

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Northeast Election Trends have come to fore today. In these trends, BJP is being expected to get majority in the upcoming election result. Commenting on this, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, 'There has been huge support under the leadership of PM Modi.'