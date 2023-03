videoDetails

North East Election Results: BJP May forge alliance in Meghalaya after big victory in Tripura-Nagaland

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

North East Elections Results came out yesterday. Tripura and Nagaland won spectacularly in these results. In Meghalaya, it is believed that BJP government may forge an alliance with NPP.