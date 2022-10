Not in a hurry to become CM of Bihar - Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

| Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

On the statement of Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh that Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister in 2023, Tejashwi himself has said that Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister and he is working under his guidance.