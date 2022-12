'Now no one will be able to molest daughters in UP,' says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a big announcement on the safety of women. CM said that now no one will be able to molest sisters and daughters in UP. The CCTV camera will capture every activity. If any accused is seen doing this, he will be killed before the next intersection.