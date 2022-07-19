Now TET pass teachers will teach in madrasas!

A big statement has come out of Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari. Danish has spoken of a proposal from the madrassa board, he has said that the teachers who are in madrasas should be appointed only through TET.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

