NSA Ajit Doval meets religious leaders

A delegation of All India Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) comprising of 20 Sajjada Nasheens of prominent shrines (Dargahs) of India on Monday (January 18, 2021) met the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and discussed the current threats posed to peace and harmony in the country by the radical forces.