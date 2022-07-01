Nupur Sharma Case: What did Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury say on SC's remarks?

Recently, the Supreme Court has held Nupur's statement responsible for whatever the current situation is in the country. Responding to this, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury has said that whatever the party's thoughts are, the spokesperson will speak the same.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

