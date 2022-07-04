NewsVideos

Nupur Sharma Support: Who sowed poison from Amravati to Udaipur?

Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati were murdered for posting supporting Nupur Sharma. Many people have also received threatening calls. According to the information, a threat call has come for sharing Nupur Sharma's post.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati were murdered for posting supporting Nupur Sharma. Many people have also received threatening calls. According to the information, a threat call has come for sharing Nupur Sharma's post.

All Videos

Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on Udaipur murder case
2:35
Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on Udaipur murder case
Udaipur Murder Case: 4 accused arrested in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
5:3
Udaipur Murder Case: 4 accused arrested in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
Headline: Eknath Shinde gets emotional
1:35
Headline: Eknath Shinde gets emotional
This is where donkeys and humans have reversed their roles
This is where donkeys and humans have reversed their roles
Big discount on Samsung phones, laptops, and wearables for students| Zee English News| Tech
Big discount on Samsung phones, laptops, and wearables for students| Zee English News| Tech

Trending Videos

2:35
Gajendra Shekhawat's statement on Udaipur murder case
5:3
Udaipur Murder Case: 4 accused arrested in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
1:35
Headline: Eknath Shinde gets emotional
This is where donkeys and humans have reversed their roles
Big discount on Samsung phones, laptops, and wearables for students| Zee English News| Tech
amravati murder case,amravati chemist murder case,amravati murder news,Amravati murder,amravati chemist murder,chemist murder in amravati,murder in amravati,amravati chemist murder news,Amravati,amravati chemist murder latest news,udaipur murder case,amravati muder case,amravati chemist killed,amravati latest news,amit shah on amravati murder,amravati news,maharashtra amravati,amravati chemist,amravati city news,Udaipur murder,amravati news today,