Office Of Profit Case: Jharkhand BJP celebrating outside Hemant Soren's house.

The clouds of crisis have started pouring over the chair of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Hemat Soren's troubles have increased in the Office of Profit case. The political stir in Jharkhand has intensified and at present, Jharkhand BJP is seen celebrating outside Hemant Soren's house.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

