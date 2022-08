Office Of Profit Case: Trouble mounts for Jharkhand CM

Hemat Soren's troubles have increased in the Office of Profit case. The Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of Soren's assembly membership. Meanwhile, the political stir in Jharkhand has intensified.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

