Office Of Profit Case: Understand the number game of Jharkhand Politics

There are total 82 MLAs in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. In which JMM has 30, BJP has 26, Congress has 18, AJSU has 2, CPI(ML) has 1, NCP has 1 and RJD has 1 MLA. The situation is such that the assembly membership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in danger and if the Governor takes action against him, then this number game will change soon.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

