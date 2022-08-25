Office Of Profit Case: Watch the exclusive conversation with former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Hemat Soren's troubles have increased in the Office of Profit case. The Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of Soren's assembly membership. We spoke to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on this issue. Watch Exclusive Interview.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

