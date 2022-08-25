Office Of Profit Case: Watch the exclusive conversation with Minister Alamgir Alam

Hemant Soren's troubles have increased in the Office of Profit case. The Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of Soren's assembly membership. We spoke to Alamgir Alam, a minister in the Jharkhand government, on this issue. Watch Exclusive Interview.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

