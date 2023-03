videoDetails

One Year of AAP in Punjab: CM Bhagwat Mann says, 'Farmers are happy'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party has completed one year of forming the government in Punjab. On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and said, 'The people of Punjab supported him a lot. Along with this, Bhavant Mann said that the farmers are very happy. Policy is made only after asking them.