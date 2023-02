videoDetails

Onion Prices in Maharashtra faces heavy dip,Opposition's MPs Protests outside Assembly

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

There is a war over onion prices in Maharashtra. Opposition MLAs tried to present their point in Legislative Council as farmers did not get fair price for onions. On not getting the permission to speak, MLAs created a huge ruckus. Due to which proceedings of Legislative Council were adjourned for the whole day. Commenting on the issue, Eknath Shinde gave a big statement supporting onion growers.