Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Operation GAME OVER: Chetan Sharma Exposes About Players's Ego, Know What He Says
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Feb 17, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Chetan Sharma has resigned as the chairman of the BCCI selection committee after the revelations made in the sting operation of Zee Media.
