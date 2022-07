Opposition candidate Margaret Alva filed her nomination

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva files nomination for Vice Presidential election. Many senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar were present with him on this occasion.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

