Opposition parties' march over Adani issue suspended, returns to Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

A meeting of opposition parties was called on Wednesday regarding the Adani case. In view of the protest march by opposition leaders in Delhi, security has been increased outside the ED office. Opposition parties' march to ED office against Adani has been postponed