Over 30 dead after bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those who lost their lives in the Morbi accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed grief over the Morbi accident. Earlier, PM Modi had taken information about the Morbi accident from the Chief Minister of Gujarat.