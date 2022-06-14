NewsVideos

Owaisi furious at Yogi's Bulldozer Attack

AIMIM Party President Asaduddin Owaisi has once again attacked the government. He said that Indian youth are unemployed the most in the whole world. Also Owaisi attacking the Chief Minister of UP, he said that the UP CM Yogi has become the Chief Justice (CJI).

Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
