Owaisi on Ram Mandir: What did Owaisi appeal to the youth about?

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi on Ram Mandir: 31 दिसंबर को AIMIM के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (Asaduddin Owaisi on Ram Mandir) जनता को संबोधित करते नजर आए. जहां उन्होंने राम मंदिर (Ram Mandir) को लेकर कई बयान दिए और नौजवानों से मस्जिदों को बचाने की अपील की. फिलहाल सोशल मीडिया पर उनका ये वीडियो जमकर वायरल (Video Viral on Social Mediaa) हो रहा है.

