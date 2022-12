Owaisi retorted on being told B team, said- 'I will call Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal on the river front'

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

National President of AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi has once again made a big attack on many big leaders of the party including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He got angry when Congress called Owaisi's party as BJP's B team.